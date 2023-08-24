Rape in Palermo, the minor also returns to prison

The accused minor returns to prisontogether with six other boys, of the gang violence against a 19-year-old girl that took place on 7 July in Palermo. According to what has been learned, it would be an aggravation of the precautionary measure that the magistrate had revoked in recent days, entrusting him to a community and claiming that the young man had carried out a “critical review” of his behavior. He had lodged an appeal with the juvenile prosecutor’s office against the release order.

Palermo rape: minor in prison for violating rules

At the basis of the decision of the Gip of the Palermo court to send the minor accused of the gang rape of a 19-year-old girl back to prison is the fact that the suspect, entrusted to a community after being released, shot a series of videos, posted on Tik Tok, violating the magistrate’s prescriptions, in which he boasts of the messages received from various fans. The young man also posted some phrases on the social platform such as “whoever opposes me opposes death”.

These circumstances have led the magistrate to believe that the minor is far from having carried out a “critical review” of his behavior. In addition, a chat relating to the day after the rape was found in the suspect’s cell phone in which the boy welcomes the other protagonists of the rape and talks about it in an amused tone.

Rape Palermo, threatened in prison: asked for the transfer of the six arrested

Life in prison is difficult, but it can be sick if you are not well received by other inmates. This is what is happening in the Pagliarelli penitentiary of Palermowhere the management asked for the immediate transfer of six of the seven boys arrested for the rape of a 19-year-old girl. The seventh accused, on the other hand, was already transferred to a community several days ago, given that at the time of the events – last July 7 – he was a minor.

The other inmates are making life miserable a Elio Arnao, Christian Baron, Gabriele DiTrapanthe, Angelo Flores, Samuel La Grassa And Christian Maronia. And it doesn’t matter that behind bars, in the same pavilions, there are others convicted or awaiting trial for crimes of a sexual nature. The rape of a little girl, in gang, and most of all the eavesdropping published on speeches between perpetrators of violence weigh more than any other accusation.

It’s an rancient throat behind bars: pedophiles and rapists suffer violence of all kinds, from the physical ones, in a sort of law of retaliation, to the psychological ones, such as isolation, sleep deprivation. It happened in the late nineties to a 70-year-old accused of raping, then killing and hiding the body of his nephew Silvestro Delle Cave, only 8 years old. Andrea Allocca, who ended up in prison with his son-in-law, the child’s acquired uncle, died in 1997 after a few days of detention because his pavilion mates made sure that he never slept. The note that the director of the Palermo prison sent to the prison administration speaks of “immediate removal“. The presence of the six boys arrested a few days ago “it is destabilizing for order and security“.

