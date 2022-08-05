A 35-year-old was arrested by policemen from the Rimini Mobile Squad on charges of sexual violence and aggravated personal injury against an 18-year-old who was on vacation in Riccione. The agents blocked the man, originally from the province of Venice while, luggage in hand, he was about to leave the city. The violence took place in the evening between 29 and 30 July in the parking lot of a nightclub in the province of Pesaro Urbino.

The girl, who reported injuries deemed curable by the doctors with a 45-day prognosis, filed a complaint but managed to provide the investigators with very few details about the identity of the perpetrator, indicating him with only his first name and with the data of the social profile.

The investigations started immediately, the staff of the Flying Squad tracked down the 35-year-old at an accommodation facility in Riccione while with his luggage in his hand he was hurrying away from the seaside resort. The man, arrested and subjected to the pre-precautionary measure, was placed at the disposal of the judicial authority which ordered house arrest with an electronic bracelet. The investigating judge of Rimini, having detected his own territorial incompetence, sent the documents back to the prosecutor for forwarding to the Pesaro Urbino Public Prosecutor’s Office. Today the investigating judge of Pesaro, competent for the territory, accepting the renewed request for the application of a precautionary measure forwarded by that Prosecutor’s Office, ordered the man to be remanded in prison.