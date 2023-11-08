Rape of Palermo, three hundred signatures against Nunzia De Girolamo: “Violence transformed into spectacle”

A victim of violence exposed to the “spectacularization of her rape”. This is the accusation launched by almost three hundred journalists, intellectuals, writers and activists on the Rai3 program “Avanti Popolo”, hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo. The reference is to the episode of last October 31st, dedicated to the gang rape that occurred last June in Palermo. Guest in the studio is the young victim subjected, according to the 298 signatories, “with unprecedented and personally damaging superficiality to repeated and constant episodes of blame and secondary victimisation”.

The young woman “was forced to listen” to the “wiretaps of the rapists”, and the opinions expressed on social media, graphically reproduced “on the screens of the studio which, having arbitrarily and morbidly analyzed the clothes, habits and attitudes of the young woman, sanctioned guilt”, accuses the letter, sent to Rai president Marinella Soldi and to the entire Board of Directors.

According to the signatories, there was a “violation of the basic principles of professional ethics in exposing a survivor to the spectacularization of her rape and to the secondary victimization witnessed during the program”. An episode which, moreover, failed to boost the ratings of “Avanti Popolo”, which stopped at 2.7 percent share (420 thousand viewers). A performance which, according to what Ansa reports, is causing the program that took the place of “Cartabianca” to end up under the scrutiny of Rai managers. Yesterday the program dropped again, recording 312 thousand viewers with a 1.8 percent share.