New elements would aggravate his position. The hashtag #iononsonocarne is viral on social media in support of victims of violence

Go back to prison also the seventh of the accused boys of the gang rape against a nineteen year old on the night of 7 July in the historic center of Palermo. He was the only one of the group yet minor at the material time.

Palermo rape, the last boy returns to prison — It's about an aggravation of the precautionary measure which on Saturday had been revoked by the investigating judge. After his confession, the magistrate had entrusted the boy to a community, claiming that he made a "critical review" of his behavior. Decision against which the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office had appealed. The investigations, however, would have revealed new contents that they have worsened the position of the young man.

To determine the new provision of the Gip of Palermo, in particular, there would be a series of videos posted on TikTok, violating the prescriptions of the magistrate, in which the young man (in the meantime come of age) would boast of the messages received from several fans. In the meantime, the transfer from Palermo to other Sicilian prisons is expected for the other six young people arrested for gang violence.

On social networks, the hashtag #Iononsonocarne — In the meantime, numerous personalities from the entertainment world have taken a stand on social media against violence on women replying to the hashtag as a group #iononsonocarne. In fact, many have decided to "put their face" by demonstrating their support for the 19-year-old victim of the abuse in Palermo and for all the other women who have suffered similar episodes of violence: from Alessio Boni to Maria Grazia Cucinotta, from Alessandro Preziosi to Caterina Balivo and Nicoletta Romanoff, from Elonoire Casalegno to Samantha de Grenet.