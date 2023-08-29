“I’m tired, you are leading me to death. I myself, even without these comments, I can’t take it anymore. I don’t want to fight for myself or for others. I can’t help if I’m like this.” These are the words written by the 19-year-old victim of the Palermo gang rape last July. After she broke her silence in recent days and came out into the open, the girl commented on Instagram as follows, a post accusing her of having consented to her relationship with the seven boys accused of raping her.

“There’s no use continuing, I thought I’d make it but it’s not like that,” added the 19-year-old. “If I manage to end it, I will always carry all those who wanted to help me in my heart”, concluded the young woman laconically.