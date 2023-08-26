Rape of Palermo, the victim breaks the silence: “Tired of being judged”

The 19-year-old girl, victim of a gang rape that took place on the night between 6 and 7 July in an abandoned construction site of the Foro Italico in Palermo, breaks the silence and speaks for the first time about the story on social media.

“I’m honestly tired of being polite so I’m telling you in French, you broke me with things like: ‘ah but she makes videos on TikTok with obscene songs’, ‘it’s normal that this happens to her’, or ‘of course the way she dresses’” is the outburst of the girl.

The young woman then underlines her lack of interest in the criticisms received in recent days on social media: “I already knew that someone would have done the shrewd, but I remain myself and not even if you pay me change, so shut up, rather than judging a raped girl”.

The 19-year-old has received various messages of solidarity, but also a lot of morbid attention from those she defines as “animals”: “Just point out that you are more animals than those, your hormones go off as soon as you see someone who attracts you, to force a girl to have sex?”

“I shouldn’t care – writes the 19-year-old – but I’m not saying it for myself, not to spew bullshit more than anything else if you go write things like this to girls to whom things like me happen and they make posts like me they could kill themselves. Do you know what suicide means? Unfortunately for you, I’m wiping the c… with these useless comments because otherwise I would have already removed the TikToks when the news came out because I already knew that someone would have been clever to say bullshit, but I remain myself “.

“Therefore – concludes the young woman – shut your mouth and continue to watch the other tiktokers who open their legs in the videos, commenting on them with a little heart and drool rather than judging a raped girl”.