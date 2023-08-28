Rape of Palermo, the victim also attacked by her friend

The victim of the gang rape that took place on the night between 6 and 7 July in an abandoned construction site in the Foro Italico in Palermo was attacked on social media by her friend who was with her the evening the violence took place.

According to reports from the Corriere della Serain fact, the young woman allegedly “reproached” the 19-year-old for having denounced her captors, also insulting the carabinieri, defined as “infamous”.

“After everything you say, I always come back to cry for you, even if you don’t shed a tear for me” was the response of the girl who has also been battling social hatred for days.

Recently, the victim broke her silence to vent: “I’m honestly tired of being polite so I’ll tell you in French, you broke me with things like: ‘ah but he makes videos on TikTok with obscene songs’, ‘it’s it’s normal that this happens to her then’, or ‘but certainly the way she dresses’”.

The young woman, however, had also underlined her lack of interest in the criticisms received on social media: “I already knew that someone would have done the shrewd, but I remain myself and even if you pay me, I change, so shut up, rather than judging a girl raped”.