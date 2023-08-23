Rape of Palermo, the six arrested threatened in prison: urgent transfer requested

The prison management has asked for their immediate removal because “they would not be welcome by the other inmates”.

The six arrested for the rape in Palermo will be transferred from the Pagliarelli prison due to the threats received. The decision came after the evaluation of the Prison Administration Department and the request made by both the suspects and the prison management.

Their presence, according to what Corriere della Sera reports, would be considered “destabilizing for order and security”, despite the six being in sections where people accused of the same crimes are detained. The destination of the six is ​​not known. Among the hypotheses is that the six young people are distributed in other Sicilian prisons.