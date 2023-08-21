The minor accused of having participated on the night of July 7 in the gang rape, at the Foro Italico, in Palermo, confessed before the investigating judge of the juvenile court Alessandra Puglisi. There is a video found by the carabinieri in one of the mobile phones of the arrested which leaves little doubt about the presence of the boy, who has since turned 18, in the abandoned construction site on the coast of Palermo where the violence took place in early July part seven young people aged 18 to 22 years. The confession led to the suspect’s release, who is now in a community.

A decision that did not go down to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor for minors Claudia Caramanna has in fact announced the presentation of an appeal against the provision of the investigating judge, believing that these are particularly serious facts and therefore the young man must be in prison. The video recovered by the investigative unit of the carabinieri would show that the minor was among the most violent.

During today, August 21, the other three arrested last Friday will be interrogated in court. The first three of the group had ended up in prison in early August.

Meanwhile, the seven suspects for the rape of Palermo have become the target of insults, but above all of threats on social media. Dozens of users have targeted young people. Threats also for relatives, who now fear a punitive expedition. Social lynching that would also have started for what was done after the rape by the boys who would have spread the video of the violence, with phrases like: “We were a hundred dogs over a cat, I had only seen something like this in porn videos”.