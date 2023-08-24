Rape of Palermo, the minor of the group returns to prison

The only minor in the group of boys accused of raping a 19-year-old girl on the night between 6 and 7 July in an abandoned building site in the Foro Italico in Palermo is back in prison.

The judge for the preliminary investigations of the juvenile court, in fact, signed the measure of aggravation of the precautionary measure.

The young man had been released from prison and transferred to a community after partially admitting the facts. According to what is learned, however, contents were found in the boy’s phone that aggravated his position.

The carabinieri took him today, Thursday 24 August, from the structure outside Palermo where he had been transferred and taken back to the juvenile prison of Malaspina.