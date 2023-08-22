Rape of Palermo, one of the arrested bursts into tears in front of the prosecutors: “I ruined my life”

“I was told that the girl was consenting.” One of the seven young men arrested for the Palermo rape broke down in tears during the guarantee interrogation. In front of prosecutors, Christian Maronia today admitted to having been present at the gang rape last July, claiming however that, based on what he learned from a friend, the girl was consenting.

“I ruined my life”, the words attributed to Maronia during the interrogation in prison. “I am saddened by what happened, I apologize to the girl and her family. I came back to help her. But I was told that she was consenting,” he added. ”I was told that the young woman agreed. I also have a girlfriend and I would never have done such a thing. I didn’t know the girl, I’ve never seen her before,” she added. During the interrogation it emerged that another of the arrested, Angelo Flores, allegedly showed him a video: “It was evident that she would be willing to have this experience,” he said. “Flores organized everything”.

A version also reiterated in some posts that have appeared in the past few hours on a related TikTok profile to Maronia himself. “When all of Italy blames you for a private thing but no one knows that you have been dragged by your friends”, one of the inscriptions that accompanied the posts published when the boy was already in prison.

After Maronia, Samuele La Grassa and Elio Arnao, the other two boys under investigation for the rape of the 19-year-old, also answered the questions of the magistrates. La Gorda said she did not have sexual relations with the victim. “I got carried away by the others, I followed them and I didn’t even understand what was happening. But I didn’t touch her, ”he said, admitting that he had filmed the violence on his cell phone. “I shouldn’t have gone and I shouldn’t have left her there, I should have helped her,” he added, confessing that he did not intervene to help her young woman, abandoned on the street after her abuse. Angelo Flores, a friend of the victim who had invited her to spend the evening with her friends, had also resumed the rape.

“It was a mistake, a serious mistake”, said Arnao instead, according to whom “no one thought it was a matter of violence”.