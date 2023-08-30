Rape of Palermo, another renunciation for the defense of Christian Maronia: a third lawyer arrives

Another lawyer has renounced the defense of Christian Maronia, one of the seven suspects for the rape of Palermo. A new lawyer, the third, took his place in court and today discussed the request for release in front of the review judges.

Behind the renunciation of the lawyer Alessandro Musso, according to reports from Ansa, there would be the loss of the relationship of trust with his client, who would have appointed a new defender without warning him. The first lawyer to be contacted by Maronia’s family, who had been in prison since early August, had given up practically immediately.

Today the boy was not present in the courtroom. During the guarantee interrogation in front of the investigating judge, Maronia defended himself by claiming, in tears, that the victim was consenting. The judges reserved the decision on his release.

In recent weeks, the requests presented by three other suspects, Angelo Flores, Gabriele Di Trapani and Christian Barone, have already been rejected, while the only minor accused of raping the 19-year-old returned to his cell a few days after the revocation of the measure. Just after leaving prison, the latter had published a series of posts in which he boasted of what he had done, prompting the investigating judge to order his arrest again. In the coming days, the Review will discuss the requests for release from the last two accused: Samuele La Grassa and Elio Arnao.