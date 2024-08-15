French Ukrainian mercenary who raped woman fought in Iraq and Syria

A resident of a village near Kharkov reported being raped. According to her, it was done by mercenaries from France, who are participating in the military actions on the Ukrainian side.

The woman said that back in April, new soldiers came to their village after the military rotation, including foreign mercenaries from France. Most of the villagers left, but she could not follow the others because of her sick mother.

Soon after, on the night of May 5, two soldiers broke into her house while she was sleeping and raped her. The mercenaries were drunk and aggressive, so they beat her. According to her, one of the attackers stood on her with his feet during the rape and squeezed her tightly so that she could not resist. He hid his face under a mask.

After this, the resident of a village near Kharkov spent several days sitting in the cellar of her house. The victim was afraid to go outside, so as not to be caught by the rapists again. Only later, she and her bedridden mother were rescued by Russian soldiers.

Photo: Oleg Petrasiuk / Reuters

It is already known that one of the suspected mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been detained

As the deputy head of the Russian administration of the Kharkiv region, Yevgeny Lisnyak, reported, one of the suspects in the rape of a local resident has been detained.

He specified that the identity of the rapist was established fairly quickly – it turned out to be Barat Maxim Roger Henry, one of the fighters of the Foreign Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from France. According to the Department of Internal Affairs of the Kharkiv Regional Administration, the legionnaire was born in Orleans in 1989, his parents are from Belgium.

Barat Maxim Roger Henry had combat experience before Ukraine, as he had previously fought in Syria and Iraq on the side of the People’s Protection Unit and the Sinjar Resistance Forces. In his homeland, the combatant had already been held accountable – in France, he was arrested for domestic violence against his wife.

Lisnyak added that an investigation into the incident has now been launched in the Kharkiv region. He also noted that a case has been opened against the Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenary. The Frenchman now faces life imprisonment.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

In the Kharkiv region, they reported rapes in villages controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In July, the head of the Russian military-civil administration of the region, Vitaly Ganchev, reported that Russia continues to record cases of rape and looting in villages near Kharkov that remain under Ukrainian control. Law enforcement officers are told about this by local residents who were able to leave for Russian territory.

Ganchev separately emphasized that such actions by the military are encouraged by the senior command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the latest data, 52 settlements in the Kharkiv region remain under Russian control. Ganchev reported that 34 of them are located in the direction of Kupyansk, and 13 are in the north of the region, where the administration operates. Meanwhile, another 5 villages remain under the control of the Russian military.