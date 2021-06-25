The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is engulfed in controversy following his claims about the surge in rape cases in his country.

“If a woman is very lightly dressed, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It’s a matter of common sense, ”he said in an interview.

A large group of women’s rights associations have publicly asked for her apology: “His is a dangerous simplification, which only serves to reinforce the widespread perception that women are ‘conscious’ victims and men instead of the aggressors who they have no other choice ”.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Premier Nawaz and Vice President of an Islamic group, called Khan’s words “an apology for rape”, adding that those who justify sexual violence have the same way of thinking as those who practice it.

Kanwal Ahmed, a women’s rights activist, adds: “I get a thrill at the thought of how many rapists will feel legitimized by the Prime Minister’s words.”

Protests against Khan’s statements were announced over the weekend in Karachi and Lahore.