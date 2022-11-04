Rape has been a military strategy since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, as highlighted by the United Nations (UN). The sexual violence during the invasion is not just a side effect of the conflict, but one of the main tactics of deliberate dehumanization of the Russian army and, according to UN reports, it affects victims between four and 82 years of age in Ukrainian territory.

Although there is currently greater awareness on the subject, rape is still the “most silenced, least publicized and therefore least condemned crime”, highlighted Pramila Patten, special representative of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in an interview with Le Monde.

“Rape and all types of sexual aggression were perpetrated by Russian forces, often systematically, with extreme brutality and cruelty. Investigations of specific cases prove that this is a military strategy aimed at dehumanizing victims and terrorizing the population. Ukraine is indeed a weapon of war,” Patten revealed.

The first complaints emerged on the third day of the conflict. The Ukrainian government is leading the investigation together with the UN, through different regional representatives and the country’s first lady, Olena Zelenska.

The surveys rely on the fact that it is not possible to study the total number of rapes carried out since February, especially since most victims do not report this type of crime for fear of reprisals. Still, the reports bring data that demonstrate that rape is a strong presence in Russian movements in Ukraine.

Reports of widespread rape

The first report was delivered on September 23 by the chairman of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to the UN. The team worked in the Kiev, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions, where they visited rubble, torture and detention centers and met with more than 150 victims and witnesses. The researchers confirmed the widespread use of rape, specified that victims’ ages ranged from children to the elderly, and that their relatives were often forced to witness the crimes.

Another report, by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), revealed the use of rape against women and children in places occupied by Russian forces, and also against men in places of detention. The study cited shocking examples.

In the Kiev region, for example, two Russian soldiers entered the house of a couple and their four-year-old daughter, raped the wife, forced the husband to watch the scene before beating him, torturing him, forcing him to do sex with his wife in front of them, while the daughter cried in another room. Later, the child would have revealed that she was also sexually abused.

“In Kiev, I saw the mother of an 11-year-old boy who was raped in front of his parents. Not to mention the Ukrainian refugees I met in Warsaw who turned to the wall when they saw the words ‘sexual violence’, traumatized and unable to speak”, described the UN spokeswoman.

Konstantin Gudauskas, a volunteer from the Bucha region of northern Ukraine, recounted one of the sex crimes he heard about during the evacuation of Ukrainians. “She was a 14-year-old girl. Her eyes were red, full of blood. She said to me, ‘Save me!'” Gudauskas recalled in an interview with González Golshiri, an international reporter in Ukraine for the Le Monde. The volunteer covered the girl with a duvet and took her out of Bucha.

On the way, she said she had been raped for ten days in a row by Russian soldiers in a basement, while her mother was tied to a chair and forced to watch.

“The soldiers told her, ‘We are raping you so you can’t have children anymore,'” the volunteer wrote. The Russians shot her mother, who died of her injuries two days later. The girl escaped, taking advantage of the drunkenness of the Russians who had forgotten to tie her up.

crime control

Last month, in Paris, Patten signed a partnership agreement with the NGO Libraries Without Borders, which has been developing safe spaces where survivors of sexual violence have access to medical, psychological and legal support services, as well as educational activities and professional training.

The Russian government assured that it would cooperate with the investigations. However, according to Patten, at each meeting, the Russian representative was content to deny the abuses, saying they were “fake news”. “I’m not happy at all,” said the executive.

In addition to the trauma, the entities are concerned about another consequence of this violence: the pregnancy of raped women. Both those who are still in the country and those who had to flee. The UN has been mobilizing meetings with representatives from nearby countries, especially Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Moldova and Poland.

“Can you imagine the despondency of a Ukrainian woman? And her urgency? Could she go home with a Russian baby? Never! In Nigeria, I met girls kidnapped by Boko Haram and returned from captivity with babies. Their fate was terrible. They were rejected by their families, mocked, despised, attacked. […] This crime affects generations,” said Pamila.

human trafficking

In addition to the rape, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed in a statement in April that it is “on alert and alerting refugees to the risks posed by predators and criminal networks that may seek to exploit their vulnerability or attract them.” them with promises of free transport, accommodation, employment or other forms of assistance”. An echo of the recent positions of the Council of Europe and Unicef, also insisting on the fact that more than 90% of those refugees who have left Ukraine are women and children.

When war broke out on February 24, chaos at the borders benefited the smugglers. The first cases of accommodation offered in exchange for sexual relations were quickly denounced by associations present at the place.