Sara Giudice stopped by Rai: “Everything was ready, I was already starting to work. Then…”

Will be Judge he lets off steam after the stop decided by the Rai for her collaboration. The journalist is under accusation for a alleged sexual assaultanother reporter met at Giudice’s birthday party reported her and her partner Nello Trocchia (also a journalist). This investigation, for which she was archiving requestedhas influenced Giudice’s professional career, because Rai has decided to cancel her contract. “But the investigation – Giudice tells Il Corriere della Sera – it has nothing to do with it“. Rai has not formalized the employment contract for the program L’Altra Italia by Antonino Monteleone, broadcast on Rai2.

“The in-depth analysis management – continues Il Corriere – clarifies that it is not no formal procedure has ever been started of contractualization nor, consequently, issued any registration number”, Viale Mazzini specified yesterday. But she denies it: “There had been an economic proposal, so the registration number to enter had arrived and I had already started working, participating in meetings and projects…”. She says that Monteleone had already involved her in the first projects: “I was already in the program with services already underway. I was ready to leave for a business trip. Suddenly I was informed – explains Giudice – that the contract had been cancelled, motivation: inappropriateness. It was given to me the right to work taken away. If these were the premises, it is right that she did not enter this public service where many of us had the illusion of being able to have a space of freedom and autonomy”. And on the possible political veto towards him: “I reiterate that I will never put a flame on the chest“.