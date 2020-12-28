Highlights: Airhostess girl raped in Pune city of Maharashtra

A woman is posted in a private company as an airhostess

Case of rape and assault registered at Wakad Police Station, Pune

Victim girl starts treatment at Sassoon Hospital in Pune

Pune

A 26-year-old air hostess has been raped in Pune city. According to information from sources, the victim and the accused met on the online dating site. The accused then implicated the victim in his love trap and raped her. It is also learned that the accused beat him up. Since this incident, there has been an atmosphere of fear among the parents of Pune city.

The victim is an airhostess in Pune

According to the information, the victim works as an air hostess at Indigo Airlines. Through the online dating app, the meeting of the two has been revealed. The accused not only raped the victim but has also hit her very badly. Because of which the victim is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital in Pune.

Case registered at Wakad Police Station

After getting information about this incident, a case of rape and assault has been registered at Wakad Police Station (Pune Police) in Pune. The name of the accused youth is being described as Abhijeet Sitaram Wagh. The accused first implicated the victim in his love trap and then raped her. When the victim protested, she beat him up badly. At present, the police have registered a case and started further investigation.