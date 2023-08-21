Rape of Palermo, prison confirmed for two suspects

The Court of Review of Palermo has confirmed jail time for two of the suspects who participated in the gang rape of the 19-year-old raped by seven boys at the Foro Italico, in Palermo, on the night between 6 and 7 July. The judges accepted the thesis of the prosecutor directed by Maurizio de Lucia, they have not yet filed the reasons for the decision. Furthermore, the court has yet to pronounce on the request for release presented by the lawyers of Cristian Barone, another of the suspects.

Rape of Palermo, the minor released from prison after the confession

The minor (at the time of the events) who confessed to having participated in the rape in Palermo during the interrogation by the magistrate was instead released from prison and entrusted to a community, given the “collaborative attitude” of the suspect.

But the Gip’s decision is diametrically opposed to that of the Prosecutor of minors. In fact, a video of the crime was found in the cell phone of one of the arrested in which the presence and brutal violence of the minor.

