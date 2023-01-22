Rape in Milan, the girl who accuses Lucarelli jr and teammate Apolloni: “There were 5 of them, Mattia laughed”

“The last thing I remember is that they told me to sit on the couch.” This is the story given to the investigators by the American student victim, according to the Milan prosecutor’s office, of a gang rape. The case led to the arrest of two Livorno players: 23-year-old Federico Apolloni and Mattia Lucarelli, son of the former center forward of the Tuscan team, now a coach. In total, five young people are accused, who on March 27 had offered to accompany the 22-year-old home after an evening at the disco and instead had taken her to an apartment in the center of Milan.

“I wanted to go home, I didn’t realize they were taking me to a different place,” the girl, quoted by the Milanese edition of Il Corriere della Sera, told the police and prosecutors.

“I don’t remember how I got into the boys’ car or why. Probably because all the cabs my friend and I looked for canceled our ride. At that moment I was very drunk and I can’t remember anything,” said the young woman, who suspects that someone might have made her drink “something” during the evening. A friend with whom she had gone to the discotheque “Il Gattopardo” recalls that she was “in an evident state of confusion: she found it difficult to speak and say sensible things”.

In the videos shot by the boys during the trip, the 22-year-old can be heard saying in English “I should go home” or “I should go home” and “I know I’m not at home”. “I didn’t want to go to those boys’ houses, also because I had a boyfriend. I found myself in it ”, she later told the investigators.

Another video shows her at the apartment while a guy tries to grope her. “I’m not a fucking object” (“I’m not a fucking object”) she replies screaming. The memories of what happens in the apartment are confused: “I don’t remember how it happened, but I remember a strange sensation, as if something was about to happen to me when they told me to sit down on the sofa”. The young woman then found herself in a room with Lucarelli and Apolloni. “I froze,” she recalled. “I told him I have a boyfriend, I said no and that this couldn’t happen because I said no.” You in particular remember Lucarelli “who looked at me and laughed at what was happening”. In the morning she would also take her home: “he told me that since he had been beautiful, we would have to do it again”. Upon her return, at 7 in the morning, she was found by her roommate, slumped on the floor.