From: Victoria Krumbeck

In Mallorca, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a group of men. Now the German public prosecutor’s office is also starting investigations.

Munich/Hagen/Palma de Mallorca — Five German men who were on vacation in Mallorca are accused of rape. The alleged victim was an 18-year-old German tourist from Germany. On July 13, the suspects were arrested by the Spanish police. The public prosecutor’s office in Hagen has initiated an investigation into the alleged gang rape.

Rape in Mallorca – German public prosecutor determined

The public prosecutor’s office in Hagen is said to have received the necessary personal details of the accused from the Spanish authorities in order to officially initiate the investigation. A spokesman for the prosecutor said the news agency dpa. Further information had been requested by the Spanish authorities and was still awaited. The men have been in custody on the Spanish island for over a week. The five German suspects come from the Märkischer Kreis in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The crime is said to have taken place on Thursday night. The 18-year-old vacationer from Hanover is said to have initially voluntarily gone to his hotel with one of the men she had met the night before. Two other friends of the vacationer are said to have entered the man’s room. Three more followed. Parts of the group are said to have forced the young woman to perform sexual acts. A mobile phone video weighed heavily on the young men between the ages of 21 and 23.

Mallorca: “Double persecution” of the alleged rapists

Public prosecutor Gerhard Pauli explained that there is an obligation to carry out investigations in Germany if German nationals are suspected of committing a crime abroad. He spoke of a “double pursuit”. However, a double punishment – i.e. a legally binding conviction in both Spain and Germany – is impossible.

Before that, there was a change in the investigating judge. The previous judge Antoni Rotger is known for being particularly strict and unyielding. The lawyer for the suspected Germans had effected the change. (vk with dpa)