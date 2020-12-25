Highlights: Woman raped in moving local in Navi Mumbai adjacent to Mumbai

A case of rape has been reported in a moving local in Vashi area of ​​Navi Mumbai adjacent to Mumbai. The incident took place on Tuesday morning when a 24-year-old woman was raped in a moving local. The woman was found unconscious on the railway track of Vashi in critical condition. In this case, Vashi GRP has filed a case against unknown person under sections 307 and 376 of IPC and further investigation is on.

Jayanti came to know about the incident when a motorman saw the injured girl and then told the station master after which the station master conveyed this information to the GRP. According to the information received from GRP, on Tuesday morning on the railway track near Vashi Bay, this woman was battling between life and death in an injured state.

GRP admitted to hospital

On receiving the information about the incident, GRP officials arrived on the spot. He got the injured woman admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment but due to the condition of the woman being more critical, she was referred to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. At present, the woman’s condition is said to be critical.

Confirmation of rape during treatment

During the treatment at JJ Hospital, the medical report also confirmed that the woman had been raped. According to the information, the victim is a resident of Titwala and works as a maid in Powai area. Currently GRP is investigating CCTV cameras installed at Vashi railway station to get any clue of the accused.