After the sentences of the two adults on July 5th, today three of the seven minors involved in the rape in Caivano were sentenced: two to 9 years and the other to 10
Three of the seven minors involved in the rapes of Caivano (Naples), a series of abuses occurred last summer to the detriment of two cousins aged 10 and 12They were condemned. Two teenagers will have to serve a sentence of 9 years of imprisonment, while the third of 10 years. This is the verdict of the judge of the juvenile court of Naples Anita Politoat the end of a trial held with the abbreviated riteThe verdict came at the end of a brief council chamber. On July 5, sentences of between 9 years and 10 years and eight months of imprisonment had been invoked by the prosecutor Claudia De Luca. On the same day, they had been condemned at 12 years and 5 months and 13 years and 4 monthsthe two adults involved in the violencenamely Giuseppe Varriale and Pasquale Mosca.
What happened in the Caivano Green Park
About one year ago, two little cousins aged 10 and 12 had been sexually abused by a group of kids in the Caivano Green Park. According to the reconstructions, they had been taken to a shed where the gang (made up of 7 minors and 2 adults) had raped them. With the family complaint the legal affair which is still ongoing and which has brought to light a degraded and extremely difficult neighborhood. Not only the two little cousins, but other crime stories had shaken Caivano like that of Fortuna Loffredo, 6 years old, raped and made to fall from an eighth floor terrace, or of little Antonio, 4 years old, who fell from a balcony. Meloni government had acted promptly with a decree, the Caivano Decree precisely, now become law, against youth hardship, educational poverty, juvenile crime and the protection of minors’ safety in the digital sphere.
