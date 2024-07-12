After the sentences of the two adults on July 5th, today three of the seven minors involved in the rape in Caivano were sentenced: two to 9 years and the other to 10

Three of the seven minors involved in the rapes of Caivano (Naples), a series of abuses occurred last summer to the detriment of two cousins ​​aged 10 and 12They were condemned. Two teenagers will have to serve a sentence of 9 years of imprisonment, while the third of 10 years. This is the verdict of the judge of the juvenile court of Naples Anita Politoat the end of a trial held with the abbreviated riteThe verdict came at the end of a brief council chamber. On July 5, sentences of between 9 years and 10 years and eight months of imprisonment had been invoked by the prosecutor Claudia De Luca. On the same day, they had been condemned at 12 years and 5 months and 13 years and 4 monthsthe two adults involved in the violencenamely Giuseppe Varriale and Pasquale Mosca.

What happened in the Caivano Green Park

About one year ago, two little cousins ​​aged 10 and 12 had been sexually abused by a group of kids in the Caivano Green Park. According to the reconstructions, they had been taken to a shed where the gang (made up of 7 minors and 2 adults) had raped them. With the family complaint the legal affair which is still ongoing and which has brought to light a degraded and extremely difficult neighborhood. Not only the two little cousins, but other crime stories had shaken Caivano like that of Fortuna Loffredo, 6 years old, raped and made to fall from an eighth floor terrace, or of little Antonio, 4 years old, who fell from a balcony. Meloni government had acted promptly with a decree, the Caivano Decree precisely, now become law, against youth hardship, educational poverty, juvenile crime and the protection of minors’ safety in the digital sphere.

