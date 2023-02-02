Rape charges dropped for young soccer player who was arrested a year ago

The Greater Manchester Police has withdrawn this Thursday all the charges of attempted rape, abuse and coercive and controlling conduct that weighed against the Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January 2022 after a friend of her ex-partner published a series of photos and videos on social networks in which she appeared with injuries allegedly caused by the footballer.

The player was suspended by United, a club in which he had been a member since he was six years old, and has not played football since January 22, 2022.

In addition, he lost several advertising contracts, including that of the sports brand Nike, as well as being removed from the FIFA 22 video game.

“Given the media importance of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that a 21-year-old man, who was arrested and charged in an open investigation in January 2022, is not facing criminal proceedings against him in relation to this,” Michaela said. Kerr of the Greater Manchester Police.



“The investigative team has been in regular contact with the legal team and understands the discontinuation of proceedings at this point and that this decision has not been taken lightly. Despite public and press interest in this case, we have decided don’t comment any more”he added.

A spokesman for the prosecution said that the charges against the footballer have been dropped due to “the withdrawal of a key witness” and new material that has come to light that has shown that there is no “realistic prospect of guilt”.

