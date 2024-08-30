Rape Accusation, Sara Giudice Tells Her Truth About Three-Way Taxi Kisses: “She Reciprocated, No Force”

On the case of the investigation for gang rape to the detriment of journalists Nello Trocchia And Sara Giudicefor which the prosecutor asked the archiving but the alleged victim objectsintervenes one of the directly interested parties, Giudice. The reporter, formerly of La7 who will land on Rai in the autumn, tells her truth and denies categorically the thesis of “violence”. The facts date back to February 2023, on the occasion of Sara Giudice’s birthday party, present at this party, in addition to her partner and journalist of Il Domani Nello Trocchia, there was also the alleged victim: another colleague. Giudice explains that the three went together to the pub to Trastevere because they lived close by.

Then she talks about the approach. “At the end of the evening – Giudice explains to Il Fatto Quotidiano – I was leaning against a van, I was wearing high heels that were bothering me, she comes over and gives me a kiss. I kiss her back in joy. Was there sexual tension? Oh god, it was a game but I shared it willingly, I also liked it“. “I was also a little surprised at myself because – Giudice continues to Il Fatto – it was the first time it happened to me with a woman”. At that point Nello Trocchia (her partner) finds a taxi to go home and she chooses to go back with them, refusing the ride of another friend”. In the taxi “she kisses me back and I share“.

Her partner asks Sara if he can kiss her too: “She says: I’ll do what Sara says. Me: do as you wish”. When they arrived at the two’s house, she also got out of the taxi”. The story continues: “We leaned against the shutter in front of the house and let’s keep kissing. Then I had the little girl at home, the next day I had to leave, I said to Nello: Giulia is going away. He gets back in the taxi and leaves“. After having heard from her via text message to make sure she had arrived home, they no longer speak to each other. Until March 2023, when Trocchia and Giudice were summoned to the police station and they discover the complaint. On the alleged date rape drug found in an unconfirmed analysis from those of the prosecution he replies: “When I read it I thought about the worst things. That there was a plot, something bigger than us. She says that at a certain point someone behind her offered her a drink, but she doesn’t remember who.”