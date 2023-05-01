Rape charge against Trump | Trump demands that the trial be declared inconclusive

Journalist-author E. Jean Carroll has filed a lawsuit for assault and defamation against the former president. According to Carroll, Trump raped her in 1996 in the fitting room of a department store chain.

of the United States former president, businessman Donald Trump demands that the trial concerning him be declared unsuccessful (English mistrial). The news agency Reuters and CNN channel.

It is a legal proceeding in which a journalist-author E. Jean Carroll accusing the former president of assault and defamation. According to Carroll, Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in the fitting room of a department store chain store. Trump has also defamed Carroll, according to the journalist-author, after she went public about the rape. Carroll testified on April 27 in court that Trump raped her.

Trump has denied the charges. According to CNN, Carroll is scheduled to testify again on Monday.

Trump’s and his lawyer Joe Tacopina according to the judge of the case Lewis Kaplan has made “unfair and prejudiced decisions” against Trump during the court proceedings.

In the request submitted to the courthouse on Monday, Trump and Tacopina mention, among other things, that Kaplan has prohibited Tacopina from asking Carroll detailed questions about how he tried to get his hands on the department store chain’s surveillance camera recordings. According to CNN, the men also mention in their arguments that Lewis has called some of the defense’s questions “argumentative” in front of the jury.

At the same time, Kaplan has had to intervene in the former president’s own language. On social media, Trump has called Carroll, among other things, a fraud.

According to CNN, it would be rare for a judge to invalidate a trial because of his own decisions or statements. Even if that trial is overturned, Trump could still face a new trial on Carroll’s charges.