Mumbai: A woman has lodged a complaint against Mahaakshay alias Mimoh, son of Bollywood veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. The complainant has also made Mimoh’s mother (Mithun’s wife) and former actress Yogita Bali a co-accused.

The complainant woman has claimed that she was in a relationship with Mimoh since 2015. Mimoh promised to marry her and then refused. She alleged that Mimoh called her to her home and forcibly made physical relations by giving her a drink.

Accusation of forced abortion too

The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mimoh forced her to have an abortion and when she refused, he gave her some pills which led to her miscarriage. The woman also claimed that Mimoh’s mother threatened her when she was about to file a police complaint.

Mimoh, 36, was married to TV actress Madalsa Sharma in 2018. Mimoh made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with ‘Jimmy’. Also worked in films like ‘Haunted 3D’, ‘Loot’ and ‘Ishkedariyan’.

