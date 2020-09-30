Director-producer Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by Mumbai Police and called for questioning on Thursday. Anurag was accused of raping a Bollywood actress, after which the police registered a case against him on 23 September. Let us tell you that the victim’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said that the case of rape, wrongful restraint and breach of dignity of a woman has been registered by the Versova police.

In summons issued by Mumbai Police to Anurag Kashyap, he has been asked to appear at Versova police station at 11 pm on Thursday afternoon in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of the actress.

Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap (in file photo) asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh. pic.twitter.com/JLnlgO6Pzb – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

According to actress’s lawyer Satpute, the alleged rape incident took place in August 2013, when the actress was searching for work and had come in contact with Anurag Kashyap in this connection. Satpute said that Anurag Kashyap first fixed the meeting in his office and there was no disturbance there. After this, he called the actress to eat at home. For the third time again, he asked to come home and when the actress arrived, she said look at my movie collection and after that Anurag Kashyap raped her.

Satpute and the victim actress went to Oshiwara police station but came to know that Anurag Kashyap’s house falls in the area of ​​Versova police station. After this, a complaint was filed at the Versova police station.

On the basis of the complaint, the police have registered a case against Anurag Kashyap under sections 376-1 (rape), 354 (using force with a will to breach the dignity of woman), 341 and 342 of IPC. DCP Manjunath Singe has confirmed the registration of the FIR.