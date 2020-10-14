Lucknow: A law student accusing senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State for Home Swami Chinmayananda of sexual exploitation was overturned by her statement in a special MP-MLA court on Tuesday. The student appeared in the special court to give her statement during the hearing. The student said in the statement that she did not accuse the former minister of any such prosecution, which the prosecution is presenting as an allegation.

Angered by this, the prosecution immediately filed an application under Section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to take action against the student, after turning back from the charges. Judge PK Rai directed his office to register the petition and asked the prosecution to provide a copy of the application to the aggrieved party and the accused side.

The court has fixed October 15 for the next hearing of the case. Government lawyer Abhay Tripathi said that the law student had filed a case on 5 September 2019 at Lodhi Colony police station in New Delhi, in which she accused Swami Chinmayananda of rape. Apart from this, his father had also registered an FIR in Shahjahanpur. Both these cases were clubbed together.

He said that the SIT formed to investigate the case had recorded the statement of the girl. After that his statement was also recorded in Shahjahanpur under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. In both the statements, he had justified the allegations made in the case. But now she is reversing her statement and denies the allegations made in the case. The case registered against Chinmayananda was widely discussed. He was also arrested in this case.

