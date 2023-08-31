Caivano is armored today, Thursday 31 August, a few hours after the expected visit of Giorgia Meloni, yesterday reached by social threats due to the disputed reform of her government on the basic income. Agents in anti-riot gear await the arrival of the Prime Minister, while a helicopter flies over the barracks of the Green Park, the district ‘theatre’ of the abuses against two girls aged just 11 and 12. According to the programme, the prime minister – expected tonight in Athens for a dinner with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – should first see Don Patriciello, the parish priest who invited her to go to Caivano, then visit the school a stone’s throw from the green that give the name to the neighborhood finished several times in the center of national news. At the moment there is no meeting with the mother of one of the two victims who has asked to see the head of government, so much so that the family lawyer Angelo Pisani argues: “It would be a bad sign of abandonment…”.

For now, there is no trace of protests in Caivano, there is only curiosity about the premier’s mission, announced last Monday in the council of ministers. The presence of the media is high, so much so that in the bars – where all the sfogliatelle, a typical Neapolitan dessert, have ended up – they joke: “Meloni? C’ha fatt vener tutto cos”. (by correspondent Ileana Sciarra)