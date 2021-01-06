“ J chose to write because I could no longer keep silent “, reveals Camille Kouchner in an exclusive interview with Obs, accompanied by the publication in the world extracts from his book la Familia grande, to be published Thursday. The daughter of the doctor and ex-minister Bernard Kouchner describes in this book how Olivier Duhamel, new husband of their mother Évelyne Pisier, seduced the siblings by the love he had for his new companion and their “Intellectual connivance”. The political scientist replaces on a daily basis an absent father, a great traveler for Doctors Without Borders, then occupied by his ministerial responsibilities. After the suicide of her mother, Evelyne Pisier sinks into alcohol. It is at this time that Camille Kouchner and her brother date the first rapes of their stepfather.

Grip and omerta

The sister remembers the door which then closes on her twin’s bedroom. “Everyone does that”, would have assured Olivier Duhamel to his son-in-law to preserve the silence. “I think we were 13 years old and my brother told me when we were 14”, details today this woman at World. It describes the influence exercised by this associate of public law, who will become a university professor, MEP, editor at Le Seuil, president of the National Foundation of Political Sciences, president of the historic club of influence Le Siècle. Camille Kouchner retraces the years of silence, how the omerta is built around a man of power and influence, “The conflict of loyalty” which is established in front of this substitute father, a mother who chooses her husband over her children, a father who is silent at the request of the latter, an intellectual and artistic environment which preserves secrecy. “I’m not revealing anything in this book. Everyone knows “, thinks Camille Kouchner, who describes a holiday home open to All-Paris.

After ten years of psychoanalysis and the death of her mother, the 45-year-old lawyer takes up the pen. She read the works of the psychiatrist Muriel Salmona, president of the association Traumatic memory and victimology, which describes so well “The exercise of violence, of domination”. Camille Kouchner knows that the phenomenon is not exceptional but structural.

Alarming figures

In 2015, the International Association of Victims of Incest carried out a survey via Harris Interactive concluding that 10% of the population had suffered sexual violence during childhood. At the heart of the family, in 80% of cases. Scary figures, confirmed in November 2020 by an Ipsos survey for the association Face à inceste. In a CM2 class, two to three children are victims of incest, says journalist Charlotte Pudlowski in her recent and edifying podcast “Or maybe a night” (1), devoted to incest. The figures are known, documented. And yet, in December 2020 again, the government appointed yet another commission on sexual violence committed against children, rather than taking action.

This Tuesday, the day after the revelation of World and of Obs, two days before the official publication of la Familia grande, Olivier Duhamel has let it be known that he is resigning from his post. The prosecution opened a preliminary investigation for “rape and sexual assault”. A “Previous procedure” on these facts had been dismissed in 2011, revealed the Paris prosecutor. But how many books by Camille Kouchner, Christine Angot, Camille Laurens, testimonials from Niki de Saint-Phalle, Louise Bourgeois, Claude Ponti, Barbara will be needed to understand that incest is a systemic problem?