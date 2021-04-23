W.When Blake Bailey was accused of rape by two women, the publisher stopped delivering his biography of the writer Philip Roth, who died in 2018. WW Norton stated that “Philip Roth: The Biography” will not be delivered or advertised for the time being. Bailey’s literary agency Story Factory has since split up with the fifty-seven-year-old. An employee of another publishing house accuses Bailey of forcing her to have sex in a literary critic’s house in 2015.

In 2003, Bailey allegedly raped another woman whom he had taught as an English teacher in New Orleans a few years earlier. In both cases, several friends said they had learned about the allegation and the women’s decision not to go to the police at the time. The New York Times quoted an email from 2020 in which Bailey wrote to the alleged victim that he was not fully responsible for “the horror of that night seventeen years ago” because he was mentally ill at the time. Bailey’s attorney described the allegations as false and defamatory.

Bailey’s Roth biography was published April 6th. He had worked on it for eight years. He had been authorized by Roth, who had given him extensive interviews and made unpublished documents available.