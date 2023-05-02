Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Donald Trump, former US President, landing his Trump Force One in Scotland © Andy Buchnan/AFP

US Judge Lewis refuses to stop the trial. However, Donald Trump can continue to discuss evidence against him on social media.

New York (USA) – The rape trial of Ex-US President Donald Trump goes on: On Monday (May 1), the responsible judge refused to stop the proceedings. Trump’s lawyers had asked for the process to end without result, as reported by US media.

Trump’s lawyers accused the court of repeatedly making “unfair and harmful decisions” in the process. Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the motion. Blurred in the US Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign increasingly involved defense in the civil lawsuit against him.

Donald Trump may continue to testify in public in the United States

Another decision by the US courts on Monday was in Trump’s favour. Trump’s lawyers got the ex-president allowed to continue discussing evidence against him publicly on social media. “President Trump is the leading Republican candidate for president of the United States,” it says loudly New York Times in the attorneys’ records. “To state the obvious, there will continue to be significant public comments about this case and his candidacy, to which he has the right and need to respond, both for his own sake and for the benefit of the voting public.”

Prosecutors had therefore requested that the former president be banned from reviewing evidence without his lawyers present and, more broadly, from publishing the prosecution’s evidence on social media or other channels. The lawyers also argued that prosecutors would not be allowed to speak publicly about evidence against Trump.

Jean Carroll’s rape allegation against Donald Trump in court

The VAssault Trial Against Donald Trump So it continues: In it, the now 79-year-old US author Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a New York luxury department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies the allegation. The criminal allegations are statute-barred, but under civil law Carroll was free to file a lawsuit. The process, which began last week, could take several more days. Trump himself has not appeared so far – he was at the inauguration of a golf course in Scotland on Monday.

This photo released by Trump International via PA Media shows Donald Trump (M), former President of the USA, during a holiday visit to Trump International. Trump wants to inaugurate a golf course in Scotland. © Trump International/PA Media/dpa

The 76-year-old Trump is being investigated for a number of possible crimes. He himself describes the actions of law enforcement agencies against him as politically motivated because he wants to run again as a Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 election. (Kathrin Reikowski)