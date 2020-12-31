The sons of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati, accused in the rape case, sold some of their properties to raise money to influence some key witnesses in the case for personal gain. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made this allegation on Thursday. The Central Investigation Agency on Wednesday raided the residential and office premises in Lucknow, Kanpur and Amethi of Prajapati, his sons and his associates who allegedly held his benami property.The agency seized Rs 1.42 lakh cash, Rs 11.50 lakh demonetised notes, Rs 5 lakh stamp paper, some property-related documents and computers during the raid. “More than 100 registries of various properties in Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi, Sitapur and other areas were detected during the raid,” the ED said in a statement. “Apart from this, the allocation letters of four villas in Mumbai of the family members of the former minister were also seized,” the statement said. The cost of each villa has been estimated at Rs 2.5 crore.

Prajapati had a mining department during the Samajwadi Party government led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Prajapati is accused of raping a woman and molesting her baby daughter. Prajapati was arrested in the case and sent to jail on 15 March 2017. He is currently in judicial custody. Last year, the ED had filed a money laundering case against Prajapati on the basis of a CBI FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the allocation of mining leases in Uttar Pradesh.

The ED claimed, “It was revealed that during the time of the accused (Prajapati) as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, there was a tremendous increase in his company’s income and he could not give any satisfactory answer on the question about this.”