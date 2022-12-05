Rape | According to Swiss law, only a woman can be raped: MPs voted for the reform in the footsteps of Finland

The lower house of the Swiss parliament supported a consent-based rape law, but the change still needs the support of the upper house and probably also the people.

Swiss the lower house of the parliament voted on Monday in favor of a significant reform of the country’s old-fashioned rape law, say, among other things Neue Zürcher Zeitung and Swiss Radio and Television.

According to the law in force, only penetration into a woman’s genitals in a way that the woman has resisted counts as rape. According to the proposal supported by the lower house, rape would not depend on the gender of the parties and would cover all sexual intercourse without clearly expressed consent.

At the turn of the year, Finland’s rape law is also changing to a consent-based one. Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and Spain, among others, have gone in the same direction.

Swiss the lower house’s decision was not unanimously approved, as 99 MPs supported the consent-based rape law and 88 MPs opposed it.

The AFP news agency says that the representatives broadly agreed that rape should mean sexual intercourse without consent, regardless of the victim’s gender or whether she resists the act. However, mainly right-wing MPs supported a law that would require the victim to clearly express their refusal.

The MPs’ debate on the subject was heated.

“It goes without saying that you don’t take money from your neighbor’s wallet without asking. It goes without saying that you don’t go to someone else’s house without ringing the doorbell. Why should my wallet and home be better protected than my body?” socialist representative Tamara Funiciello said according to AFP.

The Swiss law reform is still far from being implemented. Unlike the Finnish parliament, the Swiss parliament has two chambers, and the position of the lower house, or the national council, is not enough, but the upper house, or the government, must also get behind the law reform. After this, the final approval will probably go to a referendum, which is commonly held in Switzerland on legal reforms.