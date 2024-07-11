Genoa – A part of the tourist tax to mitigate the Tari rates. It is the choice of the administration of Rapallo which has decided to use part of the proceeds from the tax paid by tourists to avoid burdening citizens with the increases.

The cost of the service, passed to the Metropolitan City, has immediately an overall increase of more than 3 percentage points. Since this year, the legislator has opened up on the quotas to be allocated to pay for the waste collection and disposal service that previously had to be entirely covered by the Tari revenue.

“It was decided to use part of the tourist tax to reduce the increase in costs for various users, also with a remodulation of the parameters between the various typologies, both residential and commercial,” reads a note from the municipality of Rapallo.

The approval of the tariffs will be on the agenda of the next city council. Santa Margherita Ligure had also raised this hypothesis with the outgoing mayor, but the new administration chaired by the PD mayor Guglielmo Caversazio preferred not to use that revenue, instead destined for the restyling of public bathrooms, and confirmed the increases.