Rapallo – Some have done crazy things to be present at the concert Mr Rain and The Kolors, today, in Rapallo, R 101 Summer Party. At the opening of the barriers in Piazza delle Nazioni (the event will be tonight at 21), Silvia Scaramuzzi she says she arrived directly from Monopoli, in Puglia: «I lived in Santa Margherita for 15 years, I know the places and I have friends but I came especially for Mattia. I leave tomorrow from Pisa by plane». Cynthia Nodari accompany his daughter Sofia at The Kolors concerts up and down Italy: «Today we left Brescia at 5.30. We have already seen them in Grosseto and Genoa, we have plans for Turin, Locarno and other places». Santino Carbotta, on the other hand, is for The Kolors, he left from Turin: «I’ve been following them since Amici but I’ve never seen them live so I took the opportunity». Prime Mr Rain also live for Elizabeth Tuccio who instead is from Rapallo: «I live right behind here. But I’ve been in line with my mum since 3pm». Elisa Marcenaro he’s from Lecco but he’s here on vacation: «The lyrics of the song “Superheroes” make me think a lot about my sister and me, who now has to join me. We are very united and we are now also with our children so we will all see the concert together ». Ana Marcu, a Moldovan, works in Genoa, and has taken «a day off. It was worth it. Both for Mr Rain that The Kolors. I used to see them at Amici. Very good. So, I tried to arrive early to be under the stage». Barbara Data she waits for friends to join her at the entrance and rattles off the organization for the long hours in the sun: «Pack of biscuits, lots of water, sunscreen». Ready to skip dinner Jade Repetto and his 21-year-old daughter Glory Gotthard, armed «just with the hat on to avoid sunstroke». With them, Eleanor Tattihere above all «to see Stash» of the Kolors.

As far as vehicular traffic is concerned, Piazza delle Nazioni has been closed since yesterday, while some surrounding streets have also been closed since this afternoon.