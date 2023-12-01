Genoa – “We love cooking classes with Orietta and wine tastings with the sommelier of Villa Edera”. This was written by the prestigious international guide of ultra-luxury hotels, Condé Nast Johansens, which mentions the Villa Edera and La Torretta hotels in Rapallo. For over 41 years. the guide accompanies independent travelers looking for extraordinary experiences. The guide, a guarantee of high quality standards thanks to the commitment of a team of highly qualified Local Experts, presents itself with an attractive look, breathtaking photos, exciting texts and always updated information. Italy shines in Luxury Hotels 2024 with 26 structures, of which 4 new entries, confirming the excellence of the Bel Paese in the Condé Nast Johansens universe. The guide, now essential for travelers looking for the maximum in terms of quality, offers hotels from Antigua to Zimbabwe, offering unique experiences in independent structures, period residences, evocative locations for events and first-class spas. The recognition of the best structures is the result of scrupulous verification by Local Experts, making the guide a precious resource for those looking for new destinations, detailed information and well-curated texts.

Luxury Hotels 2024 promises to guide travelers into a world of luxury and sophistication, shaping experiences in every corner of the globe. I am 26 luxury Italian structures this year present in the paper guide of which 4 new entries: the Hotel Petrus, Gardena Grödnerhof Hotel & Spa and Castel Fragsburg in Trentino, in Merano Villa Eden The Leading Park Retreat, Boutique Hotel Villa Sostaga in the province of Brescia, while the Cà Sagredo Hotel in Venice, the Color Hotel style & design and the Relais Rossar in the province of Verona.

In the province of Genoa Villa Edera and La Torretta Boutique Hotel. Fontanelle Estate in Castelnuovo Berardenga. In Tuscany the Principe Forte dei Marmi, the Monsignor della Casa Country Resort & Spa in the Tuscan countryside and the Precise Tale Poggio Alla Sala in Montepulciano in the province of Siena (new entry), the Speronari Suites in Milan, the Eitch Borromini, the Hotel dei Borgognoni with the Elizabeth Unique Hotel, Villa Spalletti Trivelli and the Parco dei Principe Grand Hotel & Spa in Rome, the Palazzo di Varignana Resort & Spa in the province of Bologna and also in Emilia Romagna Villa Abbondanzi Resort in Faenza (new entry) , the Castello di Petroia in Umbria, the Gabbiano Azzurro Hotel & Suites and Villa del Golfo Lifestyle Resort in Sardinia. A new entry in Campania, Borgo San Gregorio in the province of Avellino, and a new entry still in Sicily, the Grand Hotel Des Étrangers in Ortigia.