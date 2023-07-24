Rapallo – A bathing ban was triggered today in Rapallo, in the eastern area of ​​the city. The order signed by the mayor, Carl Bagnascoexplains that this afternoon “a report was received from the infrastructure and roads office of the Municipality of Rapallo, with which it was informed of a sewage spill in the Tuja stream and of the ongoing investigations by Iren, with a request to issue a precautionary order banning bathing in the area in front of the mouth of the stream”.

The ban will therefore remain in force “until the necessary checks are successful”. Interested is the stretch of sea next to the sixteenth-century castle. As far as bathing establishments are concerned, therefore, the ban was therefore notified to Bagni Molo, Ariston, Tigullio, Vittoria, Porticciolo. The bad weather of these hours still keeps bathers away from the coast but risks inflating the stream and therefore the spill.