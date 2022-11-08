Rapallo – This afternoon, Tuesday 8 November, Pope Francis called Don Jacopo De Vecchi, parish priest of Sant’Anna in Rapallo, to make people feel their closeness to the family of little Leo, the 10-year-old boy killed by Rett’s syndrome and to the whole Rapallo community. A community deeply marked by pain. And the pontiff was amazed by the astonishment of the parish priest, literally taken aback by his phone call, which came unexpectedly: “But if a pastor does not do this, what should he do”, Francis said, with that disarming simplicity.

The Holy Father had been informed by Don Jacopo of this short life and full of fatigue, but also of joy and meaning. Of the last hospitalization at Gaslini, which began on 30 August last. And of his epilogue, Monday.

On Wednesday, at 11.30, on the occasion of the funeral, the parish community of Sant’Anna will gather with a big hug to this family. To show her affection and closeness, of course. But, above all, to treasure an important lesson. Who has the smiling face of little Leo.