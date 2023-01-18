Rapallo – The Municipality of Rapallo can also initiate the creation of pink parking spaces, those reserved for pregnant or new mothers, even if the application will be of a courtesy nature. «The 2021 changes to the highway code – explains the commander of the Rapallo municipal police, Marco Delpero, which followed the practice – they introduced the provision of parking stalls of this type, as well as those for recharging electric cars, which were not previously formally contemplated. However, the law decree does not actually change the signs, so the code does not indicate the signs that a motorist would be obliged to follow. In this state of affairs, there are those who still proceed to sanction those who stop without a special permit in the “pink parking”. We will proceed as the Municipality of Verona does, for example, giving an indication on the basis of which places are left to those who meet the required characteristics ». On this basis, last year, the Municipality of Rapallo participated in a national tender through which to finance the establishment of special parking spaces: “It was also open in relation to stalls for the disabled – he explains Delpero – which, however, in Rapallo, are abundantly present above the indication of the law, for which we have focused on those for pregnant women and new mothers ». In the end, Rapallo was sixteenth in the ranking, among all the participating Italian Municipalities, and therefore obtained 100% funding for its project: 8,500 euros, which have just been effectively disbursed. During the year, therefore, 17 stalls will be drawn up with an indication of confidentiality for those who have very young children or are expecting them. With an eye to the convenience of services, they have been identified in: via Lamarmora (near via San Filippo Neri), via della Libertà (near number 17), via Dante (near via Langano), via Boccoleri (in front of post office), via Diaz, piazza delle Nazioni (near the town hall), corso Assereto (corner of piazza Molfino, near the station), piazzale Daneri (the car park 2 hours away from via Betti), via Maggiocco, via Cerisola (near at the cemetery), at the cemetery of San Pietro (2), in via Don Bobbio and via Tre Scalini near the nursery school and nursery school, in front of the municipal swimming pool, at the hospital in San Pietro, at the entrance to the Park farmhouse. Once the stalls have been traced, the 2007 provision will be revoked, according to which mothers, with a special sign, park freely in the disco areas: “A municipal provision – explains the commander – which however is not reflected in the highway code”. Meanwhile, tomorrow, at 11, a mass is scheduled in the basilica on the occasion of San Sebastiano, patron saint of the municipal police.