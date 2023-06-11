Rapallo – A fire affected the building that houses the early morning today pasture primary school in via Niccolò Cuneo in Rapallo the flames spread from a warehouse adjacent to the kitchen of the school and municipal canteen service.

They are in the room refrigerators and tablets. Firefighters from the Chiavari and Rapallo detachments were on site from 7 in the morning.

Fortunately a resident of the area noticed the smoke and gave the alarm in time – says the deputy mayor Piergiorgio Brigati – so the flames didn’t reach the kitchen. The premises will remain closed for a few days with the managers of the Markas company and the school director we will evaluate how to equip the canteen service for the schools still open and the social services”.