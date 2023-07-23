Rapallo – The political world in Rapallo is very lively, even with the elections still about nine months away. In days, the first formalizations of candidacies for mayor could even arrive. Armando Ezio Capurro, already very active on social media in recent weeks, is planning an invitation-only event for Thursday evening at his Hotel Mediterraneo, in Santa Margherita, with a concert by the Trio Magnasco and buffet, with an electoral campaign opening flavor with the potential team. A press conference by Unione Popolare and Libera Rapallo has been convened for next Saturday in which, given that the announcement of the alliance between the two movements had already been given, that of the candidate for mayor should arrive, with the prices of Andrea Carannanteobviously very high. The same Carannantetoday, was mentioned with name and surname by the mayor, Carl Bagnascoalways attentive when it comes to choosing the opponents to turn to, in his live Facebook dedicated to the concert the night before the 101 Summer Party. Bagnasco speaks of the presence of six thousand people (in piazza delle Nazioni it reached five thousand, then many were crowded in via Lamarmora) and responds to the criticisms of the previous days, «that mud machine which must necessarily ruin everything, instead of doing good for the city. Other than queues up to Forte dei Marmi. The result was amazing. Carannante he never says a thing that stands”. He comes the answer: «Don’t get angry dear Carlo because we ask you to bring some money to the pediatric medical guard, we point out that a toy library is needed, we oppose a shopping center on the sports field, don’t get angry because we are fighting the Autostrade project. The Pd also intervenes with the club secretary, Gianluca Cecconi: «The task of the oppositions is to raise doubts, objections, always remaining in the political confrontation, which in this case concerned the place chosen for the concert and the road system. We are rooting for Rapallo, we would never have hoped for a flop». The fact that Unione Popolare e Carannante already presenting themselves with an aspiring mayor means that a convergence with the Democratic Party itself has been ruled out, which will probably be looking for its own candidate. It remains to be clarified whether the centre-right, a largely majority group in the city, will remain united or not. I read that Domenico Cianci will bring the president of the Region Toti in Montallegro to talk about the cable car, Bagnasco he also intervenes on that: «We are working, in close contact with the Ministry of Transport. Meanwhile, we are allocating 90,000 euros for a project that will see the cable car as the protagonist in the coming years, even if this administration will no longer exist. Always for the good of the city.