Rapallo – Un neighborhood was left without an internet connection, and perhaps the telephone one, following the works on the San Francesco stream. We are currently awaiting the arrival of Telecom technicians to remedy an inconvenience that has lasted for a very long time, for a service that can no longer be considered a luxury. This is told by a resident of Salita Serena, the one that connects the “del Grottino” building to the upper part of Via Don Minzoni. «According to what they told us, during the operations to reinforce the foundations of the “del Grottino” building, they found three cables, effectively safeguarding two of them and severing one. It means that we haven’t had the Telecom line for a month.

It’s a huge inconvenience. We also turned to the Municipality. We are considering a complaint for interruption of service.” Confirmation is also found by trying to ask the nearby stationery shop: «We equipped ourselves with a new connection, because we were left without it and we couldn’t work. It’s already been weeks.” Perhaps the inconvenience could have a solution soon: «We are aware of what happened – says the councilor for public works, Philip Lasinio – The intervention of Telecom technicians to re-establish the line is expected in the next few days. The All Saints holiday could be scheduled, at most, immediately after it but these are the times now.” We are therefore moving towards a solution, even if it is a new episode in the overall picture of a particularly troubled construction site. The need to reinforce the building where the Il Grottino restaurant was once housed, in fact, derives from the fact that it was discovered with little foundation.

At the same time, however, it had become necessary to go and dig nearby, as had not been foreseen at the beginning, due to the unforeseen presence of a drainage pipe from the black network. Even these user cables, in all likelihood, were not known to the company in charge of the work and to the designer, and the presence of ducts and cables has played a large part in the slowdowns, at least in the last two years. The only stump of the old slab that still remains standing has not been demolished, due to the need to remove a high voltage cable from the electricity line. The same will shortly be moved to the part of the slab already rebuilt at sea. In recent days, in fact, numerous new beams have been launched. The seaward part of the reconstructed slab was also tested with load tests, stressed with heavy vehicles and loads for a total of 80 tons. As he himself had explained Lasinio, now, with the guarantee of safety on the work just carried out, even before waterproofing and asphalting, at least part of the seaside area of ​​the construction site will be able to be opened to transit. In fact, among the inconveniences experienced by the residents of the area there were also the continuous changes to the possible pedestrian routes. Obviously, the work, which has been going on for six years, has then complicated everyone’s life in terms of traffic. Lately, the pace of work has increased and we are starting to glimpse the conclusion.