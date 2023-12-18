Rap | “I don't know if it shows, but I'm pretty tired” – Lauri Haav tells about his year, which demanded a lot

In this interview, rapper Lauri Haav talks about rap, publicity and pain that never ends.

Plasterer stands out in the lobby of the refined Sokos Hotel President in Helsinki. Black leather horse, cap and hands in trouser pockets.

The older customers walking in the lobby don't seem to recognize Lauri Haavi, but the two twenty-something boys sitting on the sofas have clearly noticed who it is.

Lauri Haav, that is Lauri Haavisto, 25, stands out not only in the hotel lobby, but also in the rap scene. In his own words, he has always been an odd bird that makes a bit of a strange sound.

However, Outolinnu's sound seems to sink.

At the beginning of December, Haav sold out Tavastia in Helsinki on two consecutive days. Just published On the list of Emma candidates Haav is involved in three different categories.

In this interview, Haav looks back on his breakthrough year and talks about rap, publicity and pain.

Rustle

Lauri Haav said in January In an interview with Iltalehti, that 2023 will be a breakthrough year. Many things prove that this has actually happened.

Released in the last days of 2022 Aino-single was one of the biggest hits of the beginning of the year. The song trended big on Tiktok, and it has been listened to 5.5 million times on Spotify. Several new hits emerged from the album of the same name, which came out in October, and the album received the Emma nomination for album of the year.

In December, Haavi's dream, a little shyly presented to his gig salesman, also came true: Selling out Tavastia, even twice.

Haav feels that he has carried the so-called newcomer's cloak for a long time. When the corona pandemic stopped the music industry, the cape stayed on the shoulders longer than artists usually do. This year, Haav feels that he has finally gotten rid of it.

“I feel that I have now shot myself out [tulokkaista]and now it's time for me to establish myself among the most listened to artists in Finland.”

On his two previous albums, Haav gathered attention with his rnb sound, sensitive lyrics and singing skills. Haav himself describes his previous production as more artistic and belonging to “less rap years”.

Aino is thoughtfully and more clearly a rap album.

“When Aino [single] appeared, I was suddenly very busy rapping and all of a sudden everything was like 'ah Lauri Haav, damn it's rapping again, what a nice joke'.”

Haavi's songs are known for dealing with emotions, relationships and even painful topics.

You are not to blame for this

When the black one doesn't clear

Not what I want, hey, I understand, I don't need to tell you

I can look in the mirror now, I can play in my mind

No, I'm broke as hell

Even though I knew now that this wouldn't happen again

(I can't be savedLauri Haav)

Haav feels that, especially in rap, the personal nature of the lyrics is important. He can't imagine rapping about a situation he hasn't experienced or an opinion he doesn't subscribe to.

Haav says that he still stands one hundred percent behind all his lyrics, right from the first songs.

Lauri Haav says that the cap and the leather jacket were a deliberately created fit for the Aino record. If there is a new album in the future, the look will at least be updated.

From the public

The lasting subjects of Lauri Haavi's songs are human relationships and especially their ending in heartache.

This is probably partly why Haavi's own relationship status is being discussed fiercely on social media.

“Is Lauri Haav single?” is a question that comes across, for example, in Jodel almost every week.

Haav doesn't follow these speculations, but sometimes hears about it from his friends.

During the interview, you can interpret between the lines that Haav is not currently in a relationship. Now let's ask this too: does the rapper get a lot of contacts from women?

The answer is humble and circuitous: “Well, this is also the same, that I can't say what is a lot… Probably to some extent yes, but someone somewhere can always get more and like this.”

Most of the contacts come via private messages on social media. So far, according to Haavi, they have been quite matter-of-fact.

Haav says that he would preferably meet his future dating partner “there, somewhere other than social media”. He thinks he's at his best live, not so much when chatting on social media.

Haavi's publicity has grown continuously, especially during the past year. He regards publicity as part of his chosen package.

As a result of its popularity, for example, going to the nightlife has become very rare. It's hard and uncomfortable to be in bars when people stare, jerk and whisper in your ear.

Haav wonders how celebrities better known than him cope with the same attention.

Haav does not take pressure from his next album. Music comes out when the feeling is right.

From the pain

“I don't know if it's black, but I'm pretty tired.”

For Haavi, the year 2023 has been full of work and heavy in his personal life as well.

For January, he has calendared a vacation for himself – at least a few weeks when there are no gigs. Haav seems to be one of those people who find it difficult to detach from work.

Last summer, Haav took a two-week break in the heat of the south. The first couple of days went well, but after that the silence and the lack of responsibilities brought old unresolved issues to the surface.

“Then I was kind of lost in those thoughts. I was really broken.”

Haav says that he went through several long periods of therapy. Especially when he was younger, therapy was a big help to Haavi.

The last therapy session ended about a year ago. Now Haav goes to talk to a professional every month or two.

“I've realized that you will never be ready.”

Instead of wallowing in your own thoughts, the January vacation can be spent unpacking moving boxes. Haav, who has lived in Jyväskylä all his life, is actively looking for an owner-occupied apartment in Helsinki. “One nice room” is already in the sights.

Although Haav likes Jyväskylä, now is the right time for something new. Today, Haavi's family mainly lives in Helsinki.

The new studio has already been acquired, although there is no home yet. Haavi's longtime producer Aaro630, ie Aaro Virkkalawill move with Haavi to Helsinki, but not to the same address.

Haav admits that she is “such a diva” that not just any room is suitable as a new home. Penthouse would be nice, but Haav says that he is careful with money and that he thinks about big purchases for a long time.

Money is important to Haavi in ​​the sense that it goes hand in hand with Haavi's dreams.

He says that he is now living a dream where the economic situation enables freedom. Haav can basically spend his days doing whatever he wants.

Plasterer Ibe rap in the song More expensive about how it's hard to make deep rap songs when everything is going so well in your own life. Can this also happen to Haavi, if life gets evened out in the future?

“I'm in constant pain,” Haav replies.

He says that if necessary, he knows how to dig up some old story that is interesting.

“Maybe this is the reason why songs are born from it.”

But here I am hurting myself again

But I need a story for these new hits

Or patches for these new hits

(My heart, Lauri Haav)