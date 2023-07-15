Rap Culture | Yankee rappers pay outrageous sums for barbecues – Daniel Oganessia invented to make a business out of them

Daniel Oganessian realized a few years ago that many young people in Finland follow hip hop culture, but no one here sells the tooth ornaments or grills used by rappers.

In the air a familiar scent from childhood lingers: light cloves, banana and strong detergent. The combination of eugenol, fluoride varnish and disinfectant reveals that we are at the dentist.

The place is in Rastila, Helsinki. The door has come to open Daniel Oganessian, 22, partner of family business Ogadent and founder of subsidiary Wratom. Oganessian is known as a blacksmith who makes mouth-watering grills.