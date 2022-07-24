In recent months there has been much discussion about the entry into the Federation of Shaila-Ann Rao, because of his history in Mercedes. And several times his name has been linked – explicitly or implicitly – to alleged pressure exerted by the team headed by Toto Wolff on the federal bodies, especially with reference to the technical directive 039, which has so displeased Red Bull and Mercedes. The lawyer approached the world of Formula 1 in May 2016, holding the position of legal director of the FIA ​​for 32 months, before moving to Mercedes in December 2018. In the Arrows d’Argento she held the role of legal advisor, then that of special advisor until June 2021, before returning to the Federation at the behest of President Mohammed Ben Sulayem as general secretary for interim motorsport.

In recent months, Rao had never spoken, but she did Corriere della Sera yesterday, facing the accusations made against her with a laugh, starting with that of having been defined the most feared woman in the paddock: “It has been a few weeks since I started my assignment but it seems to me that six months have already passed. But before working for Mercedes, I was the Federation’s director of legal affairs. The world of F1 is like this, you go from one team to other positions. He is full of ex of something, Stefano Domenicali is also an ex of Ferrari. But I don’t worry about certain voices, I go ahead and keep doing what I’ve always done: work“. Shaila-Ann Rao also replied about the much discussed technical directive: “At the moment this is only a proposal and it has not yet been finalized. And anyway we work for the safety of the pilots. All time. What would happen if we didn’t intervene when safety is at stake? ”.