Ranveer Singh is quite popular in Bollywood. In the same way, superstar Mahesh Babu is very popular in Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu’s popularity can only be gauged from the fact that Mahesh Babu’s fans are also in large numbers in North India. Recently, a picture of Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu together is becoming quite viral on social media.

This is the first time Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu are seen together. Actually Mahesh and Ranveer had recently shot an advertisement for a brand together. In this action-filled advertisement, Ranveer and Mahesh Babu’s look looks like some cow boy. See, picture:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the superhit film ‘Gully Boy’. Ranveer’s next film ’83’ is also ready, but his release has been postponed due to Corona virus. Currently, Ranveer Singh is working with Rohit Shetty in the upcoming film ‘Circus’, in which Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde will be seen with him. Ranveer has also signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht’.

