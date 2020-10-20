r
Wave to paparazzi
When paparazzi started clicking pictures, Ranveer waved them.
Ranveer did not apply mask
Seeing the photos, it is clear that Ranvir was not wearing a mask during this outing.
Neck scarf
However, the actor had a scarf wrapped around his neck.
Ranveer has announced the film
Talking about the work front, Ranveer has recently announced his next film ‘Circus’ with Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma.
Ranveer will be seen in these films
Apart from this, now Ranveer will be seen in sports biopic ’83’ and period drama ‘Takht’ in the coming time.
.
