Wave to paparazzi When paparazzi started clicking pictures, Ranveer waved them.

Ranveer did not apply mask Seeing the photos, it is clear that Ranvir was not wearing a mask during this outing.

Neck scarf However, the actor had a scarf wrapped around his neck.

Ranveer has announced the film Talking about the work front, Ranveer has recently announced his next film ‘Circus’ with Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma.

Ranveer will be seen in these films Apart from this, now Ranveer will be seen in sports biopic ’83’ and period drama ‘Takht’ in the coming time.

