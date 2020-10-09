Ranveer Singh has tweeted for the first time after a month after NCB’s interrogation of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. His last tweet was for Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranveer has tweeted a tweet related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kovid-19 awareness campaign. Replying to PM Modi’s tweet, he wrote, “We do.” In addition, he wrote Unite2FightCorona with the hashtag. Which means to unite in the war against Corona.

Ranveer Singh became active on Twitter after about 4 months. Talking about the workfront, Ranveer Singh will be seen in screen 83 sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone. However, the release date of the film has been postponed due to Corona epidemic. Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in the film ‘Jayeshbhai Jigar’.

– Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 8, 2020

According to media reports, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film in Goa. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Due to NCB summons, Deepika had to leave the shoot midway. However, after the interrogation of NCB, he has resumed shooting.

Let us tell you that NCB is investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. NCB has questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the Bollywood Drugs Connection case.