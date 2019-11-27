A few days ago, the news came that Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are now once again preparing to make a film together which will be completely a comedy film. Ranveer’s previous film ‘Simba’ made under Rohit’s direction was also a superhit. According to reports, only the script of this film is being written. It is being told that this film may be a remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s superhit film ‘Angoor’.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, this Rohit Shetty comedy film will be an adaptation of ‘Angoor’ made in 1982 under the direction of Gulzar. Both Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma had double roles in the film. This comedy film is still very much liked even today and is considered one of the few comedy films of Bollywood. It is being told that Rohit Shetty has been wanting to remake ‘Angoor’ for a long time and he has chosen Ranveer Singh for the role of Sanjeev Kumar.

By the way, some sources also say that Rohit Shetty wanted to make this film with Shah Rukh Khan in the year 2015, but the talk could not be made and after that the two together formed ‘Dilwale’. It is also being said that Rohit has worked fiercely on the script of the remake of ‘Angoor’ in the lockdown period. However, it is not yet known who will be the heroine in the film and who will play the double role of Deven Verma.